By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were attacked and robbed in the Lincoln Park community Tuesday night, police said.
The man and woman, both 38, were walking on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West Montana Street at about 10:30 p.m. when three men with guns got out of a dark sedan and demanded their property, authorities said. The offenders struck the man in the face and took his shoes, wallet and phone. They then struck the woman in the back of the head with a gun and took her purse and phone.
The victims refused medical treatment on the scene. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.