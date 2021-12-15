By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of smash and grab liquor store burglaries that took place on the North Side early Wednesday morning.READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Driver In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole In Wrigleyville
In Ravenswood, two men broke the front glass door of a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue at about 2:32 a.m. and the front glass door of a store in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. At both locations, the men took the cash register and a unknown amount of cash. At the Damen store they also took liquor bottles, police said.READ MORE: Chicago City Council Will Vote On $2.9 Million Settlement For Anjanette Young
A liquor store in Lakeview was also broken into in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue Wednesday morning. Video from the scene shows a broken window on the sidewalk in front of the business and busted locks on the door.
In a fourth North Side incident in Edgewater in the 6200 block of North Clark Street, video shows a shattered window and glass on the sidewalk in front of the business. It’s unknown what was taken from these two stores.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night