By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area.

Temperatures drop by the end of the week.

 

