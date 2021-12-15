CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area.
WIND ALERT High Wind Warning posted for #Chicago. Damaging wind of 60mph + likely between 8pm – 3am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a0BJ3mAdWH
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 15, 2021
Temperatures drop by the end of the week.
