CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning business Thursday of recent armed robberies in the Little Village neighborhood.
In each incident, the unknown offender enters the business and displays a handgun before demanding or taking money by force.
The incident’s locations and times:
- 4200 block of W. 26th St. on Wednesday, December 8 at 3:37 p.m.
- 4000 block of W. 26th St. on Thursday, December 9 at 2:40 p.m.
- 2400 block of S. Hamlin on Thursday, December 9 at 2:44 p.m.
- 2200 block of S. California on Thursday, December 9 at 3:20 p.m.
- 4100 block of W. 26th St. on Monday, December 13 at 2:19 p.m.
The offender is described as a Black male, 20-39 years old, 5’9″-6’4″, 180-280 lbs., and was wearing all black clothing.
Police remind businesses and residents to always be aware of their surroundings. report suspicious activity immediately, and if confronted by an assailant to remain calm.
Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.