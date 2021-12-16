LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Allen Robinson and Eddie Jackson are two of the six Bears added to the Reserve/COVID list on Thursday.

The NFL has also issued new protocols leaguewide – including universal masking and remote and outdoor meetings.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Matt Nagy decided to go with just a walkthrough as the Bears’ COVID issues mount.

All three coordinators – Bill Lazor, Sean Desai, and Chris Tabor – are out, and their status is in doubt for Monday night’s game against the Vikings. Five players are on the Reserve/COVID list, and a number of guys are battling non-COVID illnesses.

“Obviously, this is not just a Chicago Bears thing. This is throughout not just the league, but the whole world,” Nagy said. “So that’s been the biggest the message for us as we’re going through what we’re going through right now.”

Nagy didn’t think any of the players’ level of concern was rising to the point that led some to opt out last season, but Justin Fields did admit it’s certainly on their minds.

“There are some guys in the locker room that are worried just because of the fact that they have to go home to their families and stuff like that,” Fields said. “I know everybody is trying to stay safe, make sure they wear their masks and stuff like that.”

Nagy wouldn’t get into details about play-calling with coordinators out, but on the defensive side, he mentioned assistant Mike Pettine, who was the Packers D-coordinator the last three seasons.