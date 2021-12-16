CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are in a holding pattern after having 10 of their players placed in the NBA’s COVID Health and Safety Protocols.
The Bulls are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday – but they don't know if and when they will be allowed to practice between now and then.
The good news is that two players – Coby White and Javonte Green – have cleared protocols. The bad news is that Zach LaVine and others will be out until after Christmas.
"We're dealing with a conditioning factor. We're dealing with a rhythm and timing situation. We're dealing with our team – you know, really the last, probably, I don't know, 12 days, two weeks, it's been pretty much every day we've had somebody that has been in health and safety protocols, and our team has totally changed," said Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan. "So I'm hopeful the league will give us some time here on Friday and Saturday to get the group back together that would be available to play on Sunday. But you know, we really haven't been able to do much at all."
Sunday’s opponent, the Lakers, are dealing with their own COVID issues. Russell Westbrook is among the five players who have entered protocols in the last 48 hours.