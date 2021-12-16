CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has gotten some results for a Chicago restaurant owner whose bank took $28,000 from her account because of someone else’s court order.
We are happy to report that LaTasha Taylor has her money back.
CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported last week how Chase Bank took that $28,000 out of the business account for Taylor’s Chatham neighborhood restaurant, Flammin at 641 E. 75th St.
The bank claimed it was simply following a court order out of Brooklyn Supreme Court in New York, which somehow included Taylor's account number by mistake.
Taylor told us Thursday night that she is glad the months-long battle is over.
Taylor told us Thursday night that she is glad the months-long battle is over.

"I'm just happy at this point. My business is able to get up and running, and we're able to thrive and get back to our regular schedule," Taylor said. "It was a nightmare, but it turned out to be better."
Taylor also gives credit to her local Chatham Chase branch for helping sort it all out.