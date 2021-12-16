CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are often the time of year people travel to see family and friends to share special moments.

Chicago actress Alexa Xioufaridou Moster will be mixing a little business with the pleasure of coming back home to see loved ones. Her time in her hometown happens to be coinciding with her work on stage for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” now at CIBC Theatre through December 19.

As part of the ensemble cast for the Broadway show, she’s excited to be back on stage where she grew up. Moster has great memories of her time on stage when she was a teen at Walter Payton College Prep.

“I performed in many productions at WPCP. My favorite without a doubt was “Into the Woods.” I played Cinderella,” remembered Moster. “It was a show that taught me about friendship, humility, and growing up.”

Alexa Moster is taking you behind the scenes of our first performance in Chicago all day on our Instagram Story! pic.twitter.com/nNp3BfSay5 — Pretty Woman: The Musical (@PrettyWoman) December 14, 2021

For Kyle Taylor Parker, who plays Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, it’ll be his fourth time on a Chicago stage. The last time he was in the Second City was with the first national tour of Kinky Boots playing Lola.

“The taste level in Chicago is very high. Chicago audiences know good theatre,” Parker said. “Which may be why our director, Jerry Mitchell loves coming here to try out new shows.”

Moser said she was familiar with the movie that made actress and Oscar-winner Julia Roberts a star. But she came to the show for different reasons.

“I was drawn to the production because I love the director Jerry Mitchell and have been a fan of his work since I was a little girl,” Moser said.

Along with her time in the theater program at Walter Payton Preparatory High School, the actress added there were other programs that shaped her as an artist.

“My experience in the Chicago Children’s Choir was incredibly formative,” Moser said. “Getting to collaborate with Chicago’s premiere cultural institutions and creative minds was a privilege I will never forget.”

As she begins her professional career on the stage and spends lots of time on stage in Chicago, Moser plans to squeeze in time to see those she hasn’t seen in a while.

“I’m so excited to be performing for my friends and family in Chicago. It truly feels like my own homecoming in a way. It’ll be special to share this with people who have seen me on my journey thus far,” Moser said.

Moser and Parker said they’re happy to be in Chicago with the popular show. Parker said the production fits into the happy spirit of the holiday season.

“Audiences can expect a feel good, joyful nostalgic night at the theatre,” noted Parker. “A lot of fan favorite moments from the movie have been brought to life on stage and a few surprises have also been added to the show!”

Pretty Woman: The Musical is at CIBC Theatre for a limited engagement through December 19. Click here for details.