By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forest Glen, High Wind Warning, Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)– Downed branches, damaged cars are what a lot of Chicago residents are waking up to after Wednesday night’s high winds.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from Uptown where wind damage is being cleared.

Odigwe reported on a car with its back windshield completely shattered by a downed tree branch.

Crews are working to clear the downed trees from roadways.

Residents in Forest Glen are waking up to similar damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.

