CHICAGO (CBS)– Downed branches, damaged cars are what a lot of Chicago residents are waking up to after Wednesday night’s high winds.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from Uptown where wind damage is being cleared.
READ MORE: Semi Truck Rolls Off Dan Ryan Expressway Onto 26th Street In Chinatown
Odigwe reported on a car with its back windshield completely shattered by a downed tree branch.
READ MORE: 4 People, Including Firefighter, In Critical Condition After Apartment Building Fire In Belmont Central
Crews are working to clear the downed trees from roadways.
Residents in Forest Glen are waking up to similar damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect Until 9 A.M.