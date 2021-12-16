GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A High Wind Warning and Advisory remain in effect, but winds are easing significantly.

Thursday will be a windy day with temperatures dropping to the low 40s.

Winds slowly diminish by Thursday night.

A seasonably chilly Friday is ahead with temperatures in 30s and 40s.

