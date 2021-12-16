CHICAGO (CBS)– A High Wind Warning and Advisory remain in effect, but winds are easing significantly.
High Wind WARNING cancelled for many… Gusty winds hold for a little while longer for Central Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, & McHenry counties… @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mjHmZhZlwc
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 16, 2021
Thursday will be a windy day with temperatures dropping to the low 40s.
READ MORE: Semi Truck Rolls Off Dan Ryan Expressway Onto 26th Street In Chinatown
Winds slowly diminish by Thursday night.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather: High Winds Lead To Downed Trees, Damaged Cars Throughout The Chicago Area
A seasonably chilly Friday is ahead with temperatures in 30s and 40s.MORE NEWS: 4 People, Including Firefighter, In Critical Condition After Apartment Building Fire In Belmont Central