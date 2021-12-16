GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck rolled off the Dan Ryan Expressway onto 26th Street in Chinatown.

A hazmat team was also called to the scene early Thursday morning for a fuel leak.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

A witness says strong winds were possibly to blame.

Illinois State Police confirmed everything is now cleaned up and all lanes are open.

