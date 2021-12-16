CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi truck rolled off the Dan Ryan Expressway onto 26th Street in Chinatown.
A hazmat team was also called to the scene early Thursday morning for a fuel leak.
Two people suffered minor injuries.
A witness says strong winds were possibly to blame.
Illinois State Police confirmed everything is now cleaned up and all lanes are open.