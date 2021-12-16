Caleb Jones Scores In OT As Blackhawks Beat CapitalsCaleb Jones scored his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Bears Now Have 5 Players On Reserve/COVID List; Teven Jenkins May Be Forced Into First NFL StartThe NFL has placed seven teams in enhanced COVID-19 protocols – including the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

Blackhawks Announce Settlement With Kyle Beach, Who Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Former Video Coach Brad Aldrich In 2010Former minor league player Kyle Beach has reached a confidential settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks on accusations that Beach was sexually abused by former video coach Brad Aldrich.

Michael Jordan Graces A Wheaties Box For The 19th Time In Honor Of The Cereal Company's 100th AnniversaryIt's already sold out, and, as you might expect, it's going for big bucks on eBay.

Jack Drury Has Helped Get Chicago Wolves, His Father Ted's Old Team, Off To A Great Start This SeasonWinnetka native Jack Drury is carrying on a family tradition on the ice with the Chicago Wolves.

'Ring Of Hope' Community Center Seeks To Help Kids Build Confidence And Life SkillsWhen you think of the sport of boxing, you don't often think of kids throwing punches. CBS 2's Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who's using the ring to inspire hope and truly give kids a fighting chance.