GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Belmont Central, Chicago, Chicago Fire Department, Fire, firefighter

CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a basement fire in Belmont Central.

The fire started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.

READ MORE: Semi Truck Rolls Off Dan Ryan Expressway Onto 26th Street In Chinatown

The victims are all adults.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: High Winds Lead To Downed Trees, Damaged Cars Throughout The Chicago Area

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect Until 9 A.M.

The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff