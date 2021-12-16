CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a basement fire in Belmont Central.
The fire started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.
The victims are all adults.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job.
The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.