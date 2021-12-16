By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apartment building fire in Belmont Central early Thursday, fire officials said.READ MORE: Semi Truck Rolls Off Dan Ryan Expressway Onto 26th Street In Chinatown
Fire crews responded to the apartment, located at 3138 N. Marmora Avenue. The fire appears to have started in the basement of the two-floor apartment building, police said.
EMSP1, Still & Box, & Mayday @ 3138 N. Marmora have been secured and struck out. Four adult red transports total (this includes 1 Firefighter). Fire is under investigation. NO FURTHER INFO AT THIS TIME (Merritt).
In a press conference outside of Community First Medical Center Emergency Room, fire officials said the firefighter is new to the job, only having been with the department for about a year.
The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.