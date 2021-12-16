GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apartment building fire in Belmont Central early Thursday, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the apartment, located at 3138 N. Marmora Avenue. The fire appears to have started in the basement of the two-floor apartment building, police said.

In a press conference outside of Community First Medical Center Emergency Room, fire officials said the firefighter is new to the job, only having been with the department for about a year.

The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

