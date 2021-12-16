RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS) — On Wednesday, we told you about Winnetka native Jack Drury helping the Chicago Wolves to their best start in franchise history.
Just 24 hours after that report, the Carolina Hurricanes called up Drury to make his NHL debut.READ MORE: Illinois COVID-19 Cases Hit Highest Daily Total In Year, Putting Strain On Hospitals And Shutting Down Live Shows
Drury wasted no time making his mark – scoring in his first NHL game to give the Canes a lead on the Detroit Red Wings. His dad, Ted, and the family were right there in the audience.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Light Wintry Mix Friday Night
“A lot of people helped me get to this point, so I’m grateful for all of them – and more importantly happy to get a 3-2 lead going into the second,” Drury said. “I was coming in and I was just hoping KK (Jesperi Kotkaniemi) would get it to me; made an awesome pass. I was thinking about making a move for a second, but I thought, just shoot it – and I was able to get the rebound.”MORE NEWS: Friends, Family Mourn And Demand Justice For Suraj Mahadeva, Who Was Shot And Killed This Past Weekend In Palmer Square
Drury’s father, Ted, also played in the NHL. But it took Ted Drury until his 10th game to score.