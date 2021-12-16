TINLEY PARK, IL - JANUARY 19: Larry Jagmin practices firing a pistol while taking an NRA Basic Pistol Course at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on January 19, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Gun rights supporters have proclaimed today Gun Appreciation Day and encouraged gun owners to visit local gun shops, gun ranges and to rally at their state capitals. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday.
Police said around 1:13 p.m., the victim was near a sidewalk in the 2800 block of West 43rd Street when shots were fired by an offender in an unknown vehicle.
The victim was struck to the head and chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area detectives were investigating.