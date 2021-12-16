CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man from Chicago has been arrested for trying to rob a Dunkin Donuts in southwest suburban Orland Park in October.

Orland Park police said, around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Dunkin Donuts at 15615 Harlem Ave.

Two men had gone into the store, and as one of the was making a purchase, the other walked to the register while the cashier was distracted, and pulled out a handgun.

The gunman then walked to the drive-thru window, in an attempt to steal the register, but while doing so, his gun went off, and both suspects ran out of the Dunkin Donuts without any money, and fled the scene in a stolen SUV, according to police.

After issuing an alert about the robbery, police said they discovered the same two suspects had committed armed robberies in Oak Forest and South Holland.

The stolen SUV was found in Chicago three days later, and detectives later were able to identify one of the suspects as Jareed Johnson, of Chicago.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, while carrying a loaded gun, and has been charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on $100,000 bond for each of the two felony charges.

Police said he was out on bond for an unrelated weapon charge in Chicago at the time of his arrest. His bond in that case has been revoked.