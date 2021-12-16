Matt Nagy Holds Walkthrough As Bears' COVID Issues Multiply With All 3 Coordinators Now OutHead Coach Matt Nagy decided to go with just a walkthrough as the Bears’ COVID issues mount.

Saturday Northwestern-DePaul Basketball Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Cases On Blue Demons Men's TeamA Northwestern-DePaul basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the DePaul Blue Demons men's team.

Caleb Jones Scores In OT As Blackhawks Beat CapitalsCaleb Jones scored his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Bears Now Have 5 Players On Reserve/COVID List; Teven Jenkins May Be Forced Into First NFL StartThe NFL has placed seven teams in enhanced COVID-19 protocols – including the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

Blackhawks Announce Settlement With Kyle Beach, Who Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Former Video Coach Brad Aldrich In 2010Former minor league player Kyle Beach has reached a confidential settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks on accusations that Beach was sexually abused by former video coach Brad Aldrich.

Michael Jordan Graces A Wheaties Box For The 19th Time In Honor Of The Cereal Company's 100th AnniversaryIt's already sold out, and, as you might expect, it's going for big bucks on eBay.