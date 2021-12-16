CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern-DePaul basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the DePaul Blue Demons men’s team.
The game was to be played at Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.
DePaul reported that its next scheduled game on Monday against Creighton is not affected at this time. That game is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Wintrust Arena.
Northwestern said it will evaluate options for playing another team on Saturday.

Saturday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena vs. @DePaulHoops has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results in the Blue Demons program.
We will evaluate all potential options for a replacement opponent and updates will be communicated if/when available. #GoCats | @NU_Sports pic.twitter.com/gTiMkcfMrJ
— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 16, 2021