CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a pair of carjackings on Thursday in Avondale.
Police said the boy carjacked a 23-year-old man Thursday in the 2900 block of North Troy Street, and then moments later carjacked a 44-year-old woman about a block away in the 3200 block of West George Street.
He was arrested a short time later.
The boy has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His name has not been released due to his age.
Court information was not immediately available.