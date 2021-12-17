CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re down to four Bears games left in the season and half of them are against the Vikings.

That means they get two shots to knock off their division rivals.

Here are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Vikings Monday night.

Growth Under Center

First thing to watch is the first thing you should watch any time Justin Fields is playing and that’s growth. Fields is coming off the first two-touchdown game of his career. But he completed less than 55 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions for the second time. Inconsistency has plagued the Bears but Fields needs to find some consistency before the end of the year.

Don’t Let Dalvin Cook

The second thing to watch is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He’s coming off a 27-carry 205 yard performance in a win over the Steelers. But Cook has only hit the 100 yard mark once in five games against the Bears (he had 132 in the last meeting). Making Kirk Cousins beat them with his sometimes errant arm might be their best bet.

Spiking COVID

And the final thing to watch is a number that could affect the scoreboard – the Reserve/COVID 19 list. From Sept. 5 through Nov. 27, there were 110 player positives. Compare that to 91 players testing positive the first three days of this week. Eleven Bears were on the list as of Thursday. Numbers are going up and anyone from here on out who lands on that list won’t be able to play Monday. Unfortunately, that could be the biggest factor on who we end up watching win Monday night at Soldier Field.