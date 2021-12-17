Winnetka Native Jack Drury Scores In His NHL Debut With Carolina HurricanesOn Wednesday, we told you about Winnetka native Jack Drury helping the Chicago Wolves to their best start in franchise history. Just 24 hours after that report, the Carolina Hurricanes called up Drury to make his NHL debut.

6 More Bears Added To Reserve/COVID List; Matt Nagy Holds Walkthrough With All 3 Coordinators Also Now Also OutHead Coach Matt Nagy decided to go with just a walkthrough as the Bears’ COVID issues mount.

Bulls Set To Host Lakers Sunday, But Practice Is In Doubt Amid COVID-19 OutbreakThe Bulls are in a holding pattern after having 10 of their players placed in the NBA’s COVID Health and Safety Protocols.

Saturday Northwestern-DePaul Basketball Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Cases On Blue Demons Men's TeamA Northwestern-DePaul basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the DePaul Blue Demons men's team.

Caleb Jones Scores In OT As Blackhawks Beat CapitalsCaleb Jones scored his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Bears Now Have 5 Players On Reserve/COVID List; Teven Jenkins May Be Forced Into First NFL StartThe NFL has placed seven teams in enhanced COVID-19 protocols – including the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.