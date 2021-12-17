CHICAGO (CBS) — A system will pass to our south Friday night, leaving us on the northern edge with a light wintry mix.
It will involve mainly cold light rain to start, then mixing with snowflakes after midnight.
If we do not end up with .1″ or more of snow accumulation, we will likely break a record for the latest (first measurable) snow. The old record Dec. 20, 2012.
We’ve only had a “trace” of snow this season.
The best moisture with this system will hug the front and storm center. That's why we only expect light activity.
The low for Friday night is 34.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy after the wintry mix passes, with a high of 38.
On Sunday, look for full sun and a high of 35.