By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A system will pass to our south Friday night, leaving us on the northern edge with a light wintry mix.

11 p.m. Friday: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will involve mainly cold light rain to start, then mixing with snowflakes after midnight.

Snow Accumulation: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

If we do not end up with .1″ or more of snow accumulation, we will likely break a record for the latest (first measurable) snow. The old record Dec. 20, 2012.

We’ve only had a “trace” of snow this season.

The best moisture with this system will hug the front and storm center. That’s why we only expect light activity.

The low for Friday night is 34.

7 a.m. Saturday: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 24 Hours: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy after the wintry mix passes, with a high of 38.

Weekend Forecast: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, look for full sun and a high of 35.

7 Day Forecast: 12.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist