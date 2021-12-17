CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
Friday will have a sunny start with temperatures dropping to the 30s. Clouds move in by the evening.
Winds are calm and temperatures are low. Almost 40 degrees COLDER in just the last 24. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rx5UwS5OM0
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 17, 2021
A rain, snow mix develops after sunset and the could last into the night.
By Satruday, the wintry mix clears, leaving a cold day with temperatures in the low 30s.