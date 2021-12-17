GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.

Friday will have a sunny start with temperatures dropping to the 30s. Clouds move in by the evening.

A rain, snow mix develops after sunset and the could last into the night.

By Satruday, the wintry mix clears, leaving a cold day with temperatures in the low 30s.

