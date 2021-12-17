Loyola Cancels Games Against Norfolk State, Davidson Over COVID Outbreak"The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the Loyola and broader communities is the primary concern of Loyola Athletics," the team said in a statement.

Bears Vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchHere are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Vikings Monday night.

NHL Postpones Blackhawks' Game Against Panthers On Dec. 21The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming Dec. 21 game against the Florida Panthers has been postponed, due to a COVID-19 outbreak for the Panthers.

Winnetka Native Jack Drury Scores In His NHL Debut With Carolina HurricanesOn Wednesday, we told you about Winnetka native Jack Drury helping the Chicago Wolves to their best start in franchise history. Just 24 hours after that report, the Carolina Hurricanes called up Drury to make his NHL debut.

6 More Bears Added To Reserve/COVID List; Matt Nagy Holds Walkthrough With All 3 Coordinators Also Now Also OutHead Coach Matt Nagy decided to go with just a walkthrough as the Bears’ COVID issues mount.

Bulls Set To Host Lakers Sunday, But Practice Is In Doubt Amid COVID-19 OutbreakThe Bulls are in a holding pattern after having 10 of their players placed in the NBA’s COVID Health and Safety Protocols.