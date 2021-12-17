CHICAGO (CBS) — The Edwardsville community came together Friday to remember the six Amazon workers killed last weekend when a tornado touched down in Edwardsville.
One mother laying her son to rest says she's grateful for the support.
"The outpouring of love and support for my son and for all the others who lost their lives in this tragic event has been just tremendous," said Carla Cope.
A tree has been planted in honor of the six lives lost.
OSHA is investigating why they weren’t in a shelter in place location.