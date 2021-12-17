CHICAGO (CBS) — There were major developments Friday when it comes to abortion rights in Illinois – including a federal green light to access abortion pills by mail.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the impact in Illinois is greater than in neighboring states.

Many states still require that a doctor be physically present to administer the drug, but that is not the case in Illinois. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they plan to begin mailing the drug Mifepristone – a pill used to end early pregnancy – early next year.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration permanently eased restrictions on the drug, which can now be obtained through the mail via an online consultation.

“It’s a state-by-state decision,” said Dr. Amy Whitaker, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Whitaker explained that many states have laws that still block the shipping of Mifepristone, but Illinois does not.

“Unfortunately for our neighboring states, for us, a patient must be in Illinois to receive the telehealth,” Whitaker said. “When we move to mailing the pills, it will need to be to an Illinois address.”

Whitaker said this means the option won’t be available for Wisconsin and Indiana patients, and stressed that the decision greatly opens up access to patients in rural communities, as well as “for people of color and people with low incomes who are already facing barriers to care.”

But Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life, has a different perspective.

“Illinois is haven of abortion extremism in a sea of states that have passed protective pro-life laws,” she said.

Gehrke argues that the FDA is using COVID-19 as a “scapegoat” to ease important restrictions.

“Illinois’ abortion laws are very extreme,” she said. “This ruling by the FDA is only going to increase the number of pre-born children killed and the number of women hurt by abortion.”

Prescribers will need to undergo certification and training, and the dispensing pharmacies will have to be certified as well.

This news comes on the same day that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law legislation that would change the notification requirements for minors undergoing an abortion.

The law signed Friday repealed a 1995 law requiring that a parent or guardian be notified when girls younger than 18 receive an abortion. Now the decision would be up to the minor.