CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University has canceled the Ramblers’ next two basketball games, over a number of COVID-19 cases on the team.
The Ramblers have canceled Sunday’s game against Norfolk State and Wednesday’s game against Davidson.
Those games will not be rescheduled, and the next game for the Ramblers will now be on Jan. 2 at Southern Illinois University.
“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the Loyola and broader communities is the primary concern of Loyola Athletics,” the team said in a statement.
It's unclear how many players or coaches on the team have tested positive for COVID-19.
Loyola has started the season 9-2 to lead the Missouri Valley Conference in their final season in the conference before joining the Atlantic 10 in 2022.