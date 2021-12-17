CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is your last chance to help one southwest side business collect donations for tornado victims in Kentucky.
‘Operation Save Mayfield’ has been running all week. Two sisters from Mayfield, who now lives in Chicago, have been collecting bags and boxes of essential items to help families in need.
Tornados ripped through parts of the Midwest a week ago. That storm system produced a series of tornadoes, including one that would kill at least six at an amazon plant in Edwardsville, Illinois. The monster tornado crossed states before striking Mayfield by cover of darkness. All that was left of some homes were concrete slabs.
If you want to pitch in, EC Dry Cleaning is taking donations until 6 p.m. Friday before two volunteer semi-truck drivers haul it all down to Kentucky Saturday morning.