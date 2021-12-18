CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after Chicago firefighters a large fire in the 5100 block of West Grand Avenue in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
The Chicago Fire Department originally reported two people transported to hospitals. One victim was in critical condition and was taken to Community First Medical Center. The second was in serious condition and taken to West Suburban Medical Center.
Officials later said one person died and another was in critical condition. A dog also died in the fire. One adult denied medical treatment.
Video showed flames coming out of the roof of a two story building.
Fire officials said rescues were in progress shortly before 8 p.m.