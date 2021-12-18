CHICAGO (CBS) — Bensenville Police Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was shot and critically injured in the line of duty in November, returned home to his family Saturday after recovering in the hospital.
Kotlewski, a 12-year veteran, was shot nine times early on Saturday, Nov. 6 while responding to a domestic call in an apartment complex in the 100 block of South York Road. He was shot six times in the leg, once in the arm, once in his bulletproof vest, and once in the torso.
Kiante Tyler, 21, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting. He is being held without bond.
Around 1 a.m., Kotlewski was responding to a domestic disturbance at apartment complex on the 100 block of South York Road. Police said Tyler fired 10 shots at Kotlewski, and eight of the bullets struck the officer.
DuPage County prosecutors said the officer first spoke to people in the apartment while standing in the doorway. Tyler fired the shots soon afterward, prosecutors said.
The officer’s gun was in his holster the whole time, prosecutors said.
Other officers nearby heard the noise and later found Kotlewski bleeding as he crawled down a stairway at the building. He had “extensive” injuries as medics rushed him to emergency surgery.
Back at the scene, Tyler later surrendered to police. Prosecutors detailed how police found a 9mm pistol on the kitchen counter.
Police also found multiple shell casings.
Tyler’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.