CHICAGO (CBS) — Bicyclists bundled up for a chilly night Saturday to honor a fellow cyclist killed by a truck driver.
Dozens of people turned out at a memorial along the 606 Trail for Jose Velasquez. It's one of the places the 16-year-old loved to ride with his friens.
Velasquez was killed Dec. 10 when a truck driver turned into a driveway and hit him on his bike
Saturday, friends remembered his passion for rirding.
The driver of the truck was ticketed for failing to yield.
Velasquez’s friends are also ararnging a “ghost bike” to be placed at the crash site to remind drivers to be careful and watch out for cyclists.