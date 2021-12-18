GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Bicyclists bundled up for a chilly night Saturday to honor a fellow cyclist killed by a truck driver.

Dozens of people turned out at a memorial along the 606 Trail for Jose Velasquez. It’s one of the places the 16-year-old loved to ride with his friens.

Velasquez was killed Dec. 10 when a truck driver turned into a driveway and hit him on his bike

Saturday, friends remembered his passion for rirding.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failing to yield.

Velasquez’s friends are also ararnging a “ghost bike” to be placed at the crash site to remind drivers to be careful and watch out for cyclists.

