By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — While some patchy areas of light wintry mix are possible very early this morning, we’re mostly above freezing and drying out quickly after daybreak.

Then it’s a LOT of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Today:

Rain mixed with a few snowflakes early this morning, then quickly clearing. High 38.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 22.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. High 35.

EXTENDED

Mostly sunny for the REMAINDER of the 7-day forecast! Temperatures stay in the 30s or low 40s for highs, and lows in the 20s.