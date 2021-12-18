CHICAGO (CBS) — While some patchy areas of light wintry mix are possible very early this morning, we’re mostly above freezing and drying out quickly after daybreak.
Then it's a LOT of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
Today:
Rain mixed with a few snowflakes early this morning, then quickly clearing. High 38.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 22.
Tomorrow:
Sunny. High 35.
EXTENDED
Mostly sunny for the REMAINDER of the 7-day forecast! Temperatures stay in the 30s or low 40s for highs, and lows in the 20s.