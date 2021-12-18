By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28 year old Chicago man was arrested Friday in connection to the late October murder of a 17 year old boy in Gresham, according to police.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Fire In Belmont Cragin
Danny Simmons, 28, was arrested at O’Hare International Airport on Friday. Police suspect that he is the offender that shot and killed Tremayne Maltbia, Jr., 17, on Oct. 22, on the 7800 block of S. Wood Street.READ MORE: Bensenville Police Officer Shot In The Line Of Duty Returns Home In Time For Christmas
On Oct. 22, Tremayne was walking on Wood Street when a blue minivan approached him, police say. A male offender got out of the van and started shooting. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced shortly after.MORE NEWS: 12-Year-Old Girl Hit By Car In Lawndale Finding Purpose With Life-Altering Injury
Simmons was expected to appear in Central Bond court on Saturday.