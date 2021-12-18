A 28 year old Chicago man was arrested Friday in connection to the late October murder of a 17 year old boy in Gresham, according to police. Man arrested at O’Hare Airport for October killing of 17-year-old – CBS Chicago
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By Alina Panek

CHICAGO (CBS) ⁠— A 28 year old Chicago man was arrested Friday in connection to the late October murder of a 17 year old boy in Gresham, according to police.

Danny Simmons, 28, was arrested at O’Hare International Airport on Friday. Police suspect that he is the offender that shot and killed Tremayne Maltbia, Jr., 17, on Oct. 22, on the 7800 block of S. Wood Street.

On Oct. 22, Tremayne was walking on Wood Street when a blue minivan approached him, police say. A male offender got out of the van and started shooting. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced shortly after.

Simmons was expected to appear in Central Bond court on Saturday.

