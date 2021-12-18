CHICAGO (AP) — The Senate has confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.
With many senators anxious to go home for the holidays, Schumer (D-New York) had threatened to keep the Senate in votes for as long as it took to break a logjam on a broad array of diplomatic and national security nominees.
The Biden administration says the slowdown of ambassadorial picks has already had a negative impact on U.S. relations overseas. Among those confirmed early Saturday was former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.
Emanuel was confirmed on a 48-21 roll call at 1:30 a.m. Saturday with eight Republicans voting with the majority of Democrats. Three Democrats voted against including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Jeff Merkley of Oregon who voted no based-on Emanuel's handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting during his time as mayor.
Emanuel tweeted about his confirmation as ambassador.
I’m humbled and appreciative of President Biden’s confidence he has placed in me and grateful for the Senate’s bipartisan support, especially from @SenatorDurbin and @SenDuckworth. Our 60-year-old alliance with Japan promotes peace and prosperity. (1/3)
— Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) December 18, 2021
President Biden nominated Emanuel for the position in August. Emanuel later interviewed for the position in October. He credited working for the Clintons and Obamas with his time as mayor to be effective as the next ambassador.
