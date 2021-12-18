CHICAGO (CBS) — Two semi-trucks loaded with donated supplies make their way to Kentucky to help families affected by last week’s tornado.
It’s been a weeklong effort by two sisters who recently moved to Chicago from Mayfield Kentucky — one of the towns hit hardest by last week’s tornado.READ MORE: Young Artist Raises Money Selling Her 'Heart Work' For Kentucky Relief Fund
The sisters wanted to do everything to help their hometown. They’ve got everything packed up including clothes, diapers, toilet paper, and bottles of water. One of the sisters said she is happy the community here is helping her community back home.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunshine And Seasonable Temps
“It was just a small idea and it became huge with all the support of the community and everyone, the volunteers, everyone who is helping us so it’s really a dream that’s been fulfilled, for sure,” said Yesenia Huizar.
The group of volunteers prayed before the trucks left the EC Dry Cleaning at 6 a.m. Saturday.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman Shot, Wounded While Walking Out Of Restaurant In River North
When the trucks get to Mayfield, the Mayfield Fire Department there will help unload them. Red Cross volunteers on the ground there say it could take weeks, even months to get things cleaned up there.