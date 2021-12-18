CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Trooper conducting a DUI investigation was hit by a driver suspected of being drunk behind the wheel last Friday night.
It happened just before midnight on the Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard.
The trooper was not serious hurt, but his car was damaged.
State police say the emergency lights on the trooper's car were activated as he stopped to help another trooper with that DUI investigation
The Nissan driver, 25-year-old Alontae Holliday from Matteson is facing several charges, including DUI, speeding, and Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights on.