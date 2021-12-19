DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from a gas station in south suburban Dolton.
Illinois State Police said Carleigh B. Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less Ga gas station at 1008 Sibley Blvd. at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.
Carleigh is a Black female of unspecified height and weight. She was wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas.
She was in the back seat when an unidentified man was seen driving off in a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license plate CR30318.
Anyone with information should call 911.