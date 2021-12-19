GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AMBER Alert, Carleigh Mackey, Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from a gas station in south suburban Dolton.

Illinois State Police said Carleigh B. Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less Ga gas station at 1008 Sibley Blvd. at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dry And Cool

Carleigh is a Black female of unspecified height and weight. She was wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas.

Carleigh Mackey

Carleigh Mackey (Credit: Illinois State Police)

READ MORE: Crowds Line Up At North Riverside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Boosters Amid Statewide Surge

She was in the back seat when an unidentified man was seen driving off in a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license plate CR30318.

AMBER Alert Wanted Car

(Credit: Illinois State Police)

MORE NEWS: Person Shot, Seriously Wounded On I-57

Anyone with information should call 911.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff