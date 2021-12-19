CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games without pay for his hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero.
It will cost Connolly $70,000 in salary.READ MORE: Crowds Line Up At North Riverside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Boosters Amid Statewide Surge
Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.READ MORE: Person Shot, Seriously Wounded On I-57
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.
According to the Stars, Kero was resting at home Sunday after being discharged from the hospital Saturday night.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Dry And Cool
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)