GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Big Maple Lake, Body found, Indiana, Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana Conservation Officers and local police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a woman’s body was pulled from a car in a lake in Merrillville.

At 7:45 a.m., emergency personnel were called to Big Maple Lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road in Merrillville after a car was found partially submerged.

Officers checked the car and found the woman’s body. Her identity was being withheld late Sunday pending family notification.

Further information was not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff