NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — With COVID-19 surging across the state, health officials are not only encouraging booster shots – but also trying to make it easier to get one.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek got to a Cook County Health clinic at 1800 S. Harlem Ave. in North Riverside around 3 p.m. Sunday. At the time, the line stretched out of the clinic and down the curb.

A clinic representative said around noon Sunday, that line curved around the parking lot and all the way out to road along Harlem Avenue. So if the lines were any indication, there is demand for the booster shot right now.

That demand is also backed up by numbers. The North Riverside location has administered more than 1,000 shots to people for two straight Sundays.

It is one of three mass booster vaccination clinics put on by the state and county over the past two weeks. Between the three locations across the county, nearly 3,000 shots were given last Sunday.

The other two sites are at 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. in Arlington Heights, at 12757 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island.

Kostek spoke to several people who came to the North Riverside clinic Sunday. They said between holiday gatherings with family and friends and the questions around the Omicron variant, now felt like the right time to get boosted.

“I got concerned because of the Omicron. I thought two shots would be enough, but I started hearing about Israel and United Kingdom,” said Eng Tan. “I think the third shot would make it less severe.”

“We just retired from work and we want to live so we wanted to be fully vaccinated,” said Jacqueline Pearson.

About 70 percent of the state’s population has at least one shot of the vaccine. A clinic representative also told me that all of the Cook County Health locations offer walk-in vaccinations Monday through Saturday as well.