By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AMBER Alert, Carleigh Mackey, Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert has canceled for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted from a gas station in south suburban Dolton.

Police confirmed the vehicle has been recovered nd the child is safe.

Illinois State Police said Carleigh B. Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less Ga gas station at 1008 Sibley Blvd. at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

Carleigh is a Black female of unspecified height and weight. She was wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas.

Carleigh Mackey

Carleigh Mackey (Credit: Illinois State Police)

She was in the back seat when an unidentified man was seen driving off in a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license plate CR30318.

AMBER Alert Wanted Car

(Credit: Illinois State Police)

