CHICGAO (CBS)– Arson is suspected in a fire at a South Side apartment that sent neighbors out into the cold Monday morning.
Police said the fire started in an empty unit on the third floor of the building, in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, just after 2 a.m.
About 20 people on the first and second floor apartments had to evacuate. They were able to warm up on a CTA bus parked outside.
A 53-year-old man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. He is expected to recover.
The fire is under investigation.