GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:36th Street, Brighton Park, Domestic Incident, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman shot each other in a domestic incident in Brighton Park late Monday.

At 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of West 36th Street for the domestic incident between a 50-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman in a home on the block.

READ MORE: Mayor Lightfoot Calls For Help From Federal Agents In Fighting Violence In Chicago, Takes Aim At Cook County Electronic Monitoring Program

The man shot the woman several times with a BB gun, but the woman used a real handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said.

READ MORE: UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

MORE NEWS: CTA Red Line Service Shut Down From Garfield To 95th Due To Police Activity

Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff