CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for all Chicagoans 16 and older, and advises that now is the time to get a vaccine and booster with the holidays coming this week.

A total of 1.9 million Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine over the past year, and more than 67 percent of eligible Chicagoans are considered fully vaccinated.

The city is hosting numerous vaccine events for the coming week. More details are available here.

Monday, Dec. 20

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St.: until 4 p.m.

• CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic, 845 W. Wilson Ave., second floor: until 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St.: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic, 845 W. Wilson Ave., second floor: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• McDonald’s, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave.: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• GAP Community Center Food Pantry, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave.: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St.: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic, 845 W. Wilson Ave., second floor: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic, 4150 W. 55th St.: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic, 845 W. Wilson Ave., second floor: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Everyone who gets their primary vaccine doses at a CPS or city-hosted clinic is eligible to get a $100 Visa gift card – including children ages 5 to 11. This does not apply for booster doses.

All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, and require no insurance or government ID.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago is available here.