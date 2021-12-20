CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning.

Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23.

Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually.

For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 24.

The online start apparently does not apply for grad student at UIUC, but faculty, staff, and graduate students will need to receive two negative on-campus tests at least three days apart before returning to campus in January.

At UIC, all students must take a PCR COVID-19 test before returning to campus. Students, faculty, and staff are also urged to get booster shots.

UIUC is requiring undergraduate students to receive negative off-campus COVID-19 tests within three days of returning to campus whether they are vaccinated or not. Undergraduate students will also need a negative test on campus before Friday, Jan. 21, also whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

UIC is also requiring reentry PCR testing as everyone returns Jan. 24. Additional testing requirements will also be implemented.