GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:CTA, Holiday Train, The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– You can take a ride on the CTA holiday train Monday in The Loop.

The holiday train is circling The Loop until 2 p.m.

All riders must wear their masks and socially distance while on the train.

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff