CHICAGO (CBS)– You can take a ride on the CTA holiday train Monday in The Loop.
The holiday train is circling The Loop until 2 p.m.
TODAY ONLY (11a-2p): Start your Christmas week with an awesome ride that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit! As our gift to you, we’ve just added a rare weekday trip around the Loop ‘L’ aboard Santa’s beloved Allstate CTA Holiday Train.
— cta (@cta) December 20, 2021
All riders must wear their masks and socially distance while on the train.