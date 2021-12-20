Penalties, Mistakes Hurt Bears In Loss To VikingsThomas Graham Jr. and the Chicago Bears held Justin Jefferson in check. Robert Quinn and company managed to slow Dalvin Cook. The penalties, the overall discipline issues, that was just too much for them to overcome.

DeRozan, Bulls Beat Rockets, Win Second StraightDeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Bears' Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Named As Pro Bowl StartersA couple of Bears have been voted in as Pro Bowl starters.

Efficient Northwestern Rolls Past U Of I SpringfieldPeter Nance scored 15 points and Northwestern cruised past Division II Illinois-Springfield on Monday night.

DePaul Game Against Seton Hall Called Off Due To Blue Demons' COVID-19 IssuesThursday's scheduled game between No. 15 Seton Hall and host DePaul has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Demons' program.

Blackhawks Game Against Dallas Stars To Be Postponed As NHL, Players' Union Agree To Holiday Break Amid COVID-19 IssuesThe Blackhawks’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday will be postponed, as the NHL and the players’ union have agreed to take a holiday break and also with COVID-19 cases disrupting games.