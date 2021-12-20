GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Double check the labels on your hair care products.

Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners.

The recall is over concerns of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall.

Procter & gamble says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

You can get specific information about the recall at fda.gov.

