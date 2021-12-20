DeRozan Leads Bulls Over Lakers In Team's ReturnDeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols, leading the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly Suspended 4 Games Without Pay For Hit On Dallas' Tanner KeroBlackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games without pay for his hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero.

Marcus Larsson's Late Free Throws Carry UIC Past NIUMarcus Larsson converted two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Illinois-Chicago past Northern Illinois on Sunday.

Bears Left With 4 Healthy Defensive Backs For Monday Night Game Amid COVID IssuesThe Bears’ entire starting secondary may be out for their Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

North Central College Falls Short To Mary Hardin-Baylor In Division III National Championship GameNorth Central College tried to repeat as Division III national champions Friday night as they took on Mary Hardin-Baylor.

NIU Comes Up Short Against Coastal Carolina In Cure BowlGrayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl on Friday night, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4.