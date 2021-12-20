MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — A man who was shot in a car on Interstate 57 Sunday has now died.
At 3:21 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound I-57 near 159th Street after the 33-year-old Chicago man was shot on the expressway.READ MORE: Cattle Hauler Full Of Cows Flips Over On I-80/94 In Northwest Indiana
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead there.READ MORE: Mayor Lightfoot Calls For Help From Federal Agents In Fighting Violence In Chicago, Takes Aim At Cook County Electronic Monitoring Program
At 4:49 p.m. Sunday, all northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at 167th Street. All lanes reopened at 8:436p.m.MORE NEWS: Report On Kim Foxx's Handling Of Jussie Smollett Case Finds 'Major Failure Of Operations'
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.