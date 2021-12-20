CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has agreed to release a full report on the investigation into Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case, which cleared her office of any crimes, but found “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in prosecuting and later dropping charges against Smollett.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb last year released a summary of his report, but needed Judge Michael Toomin’s permission to release the full 60-page report, because it contains grand jury information, which is typically kept confidential.

Toomin had declined Webb’s previous requests to release the full report, but after Smollett was convicted of charges he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself, Webb again asked Toomin to authorize the release of the full report.

At a hearing on Monday, Toomin agreed to release the full report, which will be made public later on Monday, after the judge signs a formal order.

In March 2019, Cook County prosecutors dropped the original case against Smollett, dismissing 16 counts of disorderly conduct against him last March, without requiring he admit any wrongdoing, in a controversial move just weeks after he’d pleaded not guilty.

When Foxx’s office dropped the original charges against Smollett, the actor forfeited the $10,000 bail he had posted after his arrest. He also had performed 16 hours of community service with the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Toomin later appointed Webb to reopen the entire case against Smollett, including Foxx’s handling of the case. Last year, a special grand jury impaneled by Webb filed new disorderly conduct charges against Smollett. In August 2020, Webb’s office released its report on Foxx’s handling of the case, which cleared her office of any crimes, but found “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in prosecuting and later dropping charges against Smollett.

Though neither Foxx nor anyone in her office will face criminal charges, the summary of the report raises the possibility of ethical violations.

“Almost across the board, lawyers who currently work in or previously worked in the CCSAO’s criminal division who were interviewed by the OSP—including State’s Attorney Foxx—were ‘surprised’ or ‘shocked’ by at least some facet of the dismissal terms,” the reported stated.

Webb’s report said it started with Foxx’s decision to recuse herself from the case and appoint her number two, First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Magats.

Web found that to be a “major legal defect” that Foxx and her office ignored because they did not want to “admit that they had made such a major mistake of judgment,” only to “compound the problem” by “making false statements to the media.”

When the charges against Smollett were dropped, Foxx said the case was “treated like the other cases that have gone through our alternative prosecution model.”

She said, “The Class 4 felony and no background are a background that we can expect from this type of case.”

Webb’s report said that statement was “determined to be untrue.” Smollett does have a criminal history in California and his case was not handled in the same way as others like it, according to the report.

A list of nearly 6,000 cases that Foxx’s office used to prove that Smollett was treated no differently was itself another abuse of discretion, Webb determined.

“There were not thousands of (or, arguably any) similar cases that the CCSAO resolved in a similar way to the Initial Smollett Case,” the report said.

Foxx was not influenced or swayed by any outside people, said the report, but Foxx did exchange calls and texts with Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett, five days after learning Jussie Smollett was a suspect.

“Foxx then made false statements to the media claiming she ceased all communications with Ms. Smollett,” the report said.

In addition, the report states “the CCSAO did not consult with the CPD about the terms of the resolution and intentionally chose not to alert the CPD that the case would be dismissed until minutes before the hearing, despite all of the diligent and hard work the CPD put into investigating the case…”

Webb’s report also said this statement by Foxx was not true: “The state statute max we are allowed to get for restitution is $10,000.”

Foxx responded to the summary of Webb’s report by saying it “”puts to rest any implications of outside influence or criminal activity on the part of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) and the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

“As the report unequivocally confirms, State’s Attorney Foxx was not involved in the decision-making process regarding the Jussie Smollett case at any point and there was no outside influence on that process.

“The CCSAO categorically rejects the OSP’s characterizations of its exercises of prosecutorial discretion and private or public statements as “abuses of discretion” or false statements to the public. While the release does not say so, any implication that statements made by the CCSAO were deliberately inaccurate is untrue. As a result of the issues addressed in the press release, and of discussions of them beforehand, the CCSAO has already made a number of changes to its operations, including the hiring of a new CCSAO ethics officer and more separation of their function from the administration of the office, and strengthening the recusal plan with clear guidelines and explicit definitions of conflicts of interest.”

In February 2020, Smollett was indicted on six new charges of disorderly conduct in connection with the police reports authorities say are false. He was convicted on five of those six counts earlier this month.

Smollett’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled. The disorderly conduct charges are class 4 felonies, carrying a sentence of up to three years in prison. Smollett will remain free on bond as he awaits sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. Smollett is due to appear in court on Jan. 27, when the sentencing date will likely be sent.

Legal analysts have said it’s unlikely Smollett will face significant time behind bars, if any, and more likely will be sentenced to probation.