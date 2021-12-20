CHICAGO (CBS) — A community group is beefing up security in Chinatown following the murder of an innocent grandfather recently.
The Chinatown Security Foundation installed new lighting near Wentworth Avenue and Alexander Street, where a number of stores and restaurants are located.
It is an effort to keep the streets safer for residents, business owners, and visitors.
The location is not far from where 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse was shot and killed earlier this month.
Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., near Princeton Avenue, in broad daylight.
Police said 23-year-old Alphonso Joyner drove up, fired 22 shots, and sped away from Tse’s lifeless body.