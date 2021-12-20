Penalties, Mistakes Hurt Bears In Loss To VikingsThomas Graham Jr. and the Chicago Bears held Justin Jefferson in check. Robert Quinn and company managed to slow Dalvin Cook. The penalties, the overall discipline issues, that was just too much for them to overcome.

Bears' Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Named As Pro Bowl StartersA couple of Bears have been voted in as Pro Bowl starters.

Efficient Northwestern Rolls Past U Of I SpringfieldPeter Nance scored 15 points and Northwestern cruised past Division II Illinois-Springfield on Monday night.

Blackhawks Game Against Dallas Stars To Be Postponed As NHL, Players' Union Agree To Holiday Break Amid COVID-19 IssuesThe Blackhawks’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday will be postponed, as the NHL and the players’ union have agreed to take a holiday break and also with COVID-19 cases disrupting games.

DeRozan Leads Bulls Over Lakers In Team's ReturnDeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols, leading the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly Suspended 4 Games Without Pay For Hit On Dallas' Tanner KeroBlackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended four games without pay for his hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero.