CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago announced Monday that it will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible.

By Jan. 31, all students and staffers will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said.

Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six months after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Meanwhile, “non-mission critical” gatherings on campus such as holiday parties will not be happening, and students and staff are advised to avoid gatherings off campus where public health requirements such as masking or the prevalence of vaccination are not known.

Anyone who attends a large gathering where people’s vaccination status is not known or where public health measures are not being followed is advised to take a COVID-19 test before and after the gathering.

Masks are also required at all times for everyone – vaccinated or not – while in university buildings. Lowering masks while speaking in class will no longer be allowed.

A period of mandatory weekly testing is expected for students living in campus housing, though the details have yet to be finalized.

The University of Chicago Medical Center will not be implementing a booster mandate for employees or clinically active faculty and staff in the Biological Sciences Division.

“While there are some who are feeling COVID-19 fatigue and may be tempted to eschew public health precautions, please remember that the health of our entire community depends on the actions of all of us,” U of C Provost Ka Yee C. Lee and Executive Vice President Katie Callow-Wright said in the announcement. “With the Omicron and Delta variants circulating in the United States, and the fluid and fast changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge you to remain as vigilant as ever to protect yourselves and others and watch for updates from the University.:

The U of C said 98 percent of employees and 97 percent of students are already in compliance with the full vaccine mandate requirement. The plan is to return fully to in-person classes and research on Jan. 3.